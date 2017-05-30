Early Voting For San Antonio Mayor, City Council Runoff Races, Starts Today

By & Jan Ross Piedad 45 seconds ago
  • CHRIS EUDAILY / TPR NEWS

Early voting begins Tuesday, May 30, for runoff races that will decide San Antonio's next mayor and six city council seats. Registered voters can cast ballots through next Tuesday, June 6.  Then the races will be decided on Election Day, Saturday, June 10.     

The marquee race is between Incumbent Mayor Ivy Taylor and District 8 Councilman Ron Nirenberg. Texas Public Radio will host a live debate with the candidates on Monday, June 5th, from 12 to 1 p.m.  Texas Public Radio has produced  video profiles of Taylor and Nirenberg which are posted below . We've also posted links to in-depth interviews with city council runoff candidates that aired on TPR's  "The Source".  Candidates running in the six council runoff races include several incumbents and a lot of newcomers:  

There are 25 polling locations.  Find more election information at the Bexar County Elections site.

View Texas Public Radio's April mayoral debate and profiles on the runoff candidates below:  

 

 

 

Elections 2017
Voting

