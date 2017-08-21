Eclipse Parties And Safe Viewing Tips

The sun will be 61% obscured during Monday's solar eclipse over San Antonio. It begins at 11:40 a.m., with maximum obscurity at 1:09 p.m.

Eclipse parties across San Antonio:

San Antonio College’s Scobee Education will host a viewing party Monday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m, at 1819 N. Main. The Scobee Planetarium will have solar telescope viewing, as well as a limited number of solar filter glasses and pin hole viewers to safely catch a glimpse of the eclipse.

City of Schertz hosts a viewing party Monday from 12:30 p.m.-2 p.m. at Crescent Bend Nature Park, 12805 W. Schaefer Rd. Eclipse viewing glasses are provided for those who registered in advance, and registration is closed. Bring viewing glasses

Our Lady of the Lake University, St. Anthony Courtyard, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Eclipse goggles will be available for people to share at the event, and one telescope will be equipped with a solar viewing filter.

San Antonio Public Library branches are hosting eclipse viewing events. Details at http://mysapl.org/Events-News/Events-Calendar

ECLIPSE TIPS:

NASA recommends not looking through a camera, telescope, or binoculars while wearing optical eclipse filters. And NEVER stare directly at the sun without proper protection.

If you can’t find a pair of eclipse glasses, NASA recommends looking for a set of welder’s goggles that are Shade 12 or higher.

A pinhole projector is another inexpensive way to view an eclipse. Punch a hole in an index card and pass sunlight through the hole onto a nearby surface, such as another card, a wall, or the ground.