Eclipse Viewing Should Only Be Done With Proper Filters

The much anticipated solar eclipse will happen on Monday. Texas is not in the path of totality. We will only experience a partial eclipse. That means only part of the sun’s light will be blocked by the moon.

It can be dangerous to look directly at the sun and regular sunglasses will not protect your eyes. Dr. Joe Pendon is the Emergency Department Medical Director of CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital.

“You should only look at the eclipse with an approved set of glasses that meet the appropriate international standards for filtering of the harmful radiation of the sun, harmful light of the sun, which can damage the eyes,” said Pendon. “The retina does not have any pain receptors.” For this reason you could damage your eyes and not even know it until 24 or 48 hours later and by then it’s too late.

The American Astronomical Society has a list of reputable vendors of solar filters and viewers.