The Fascinatin' Rhythms of George Gershwin: A Video Prelude

By James Baker 20 minutes ago

George Gershwin, composer for both Broadway and the concert stage.

American musical theater is not all fluff with no bite. In fact, the 1930s saw a maturity coming to the genre. George Gershwin and George Kaufman brought biting satire to the musical stage with "Of Thee I Sing." This, in turn, opened the gates for other socially informed shows, such as Harold Rome's "Pins and Needles," a show produced off and on Broadway by members of The Ladies' Garment Workers' Union.

Both shows are considered in brief as part of this "prelude" to the radio show "The Fascinatin' Rhythms of George Gershwin." This video essay shines a spotlight on several holdings in The Tobin Collection of Theatre Arts at San Antonio's McNay Art Museum. Jody Blake, curator of the current exhibition at the McNay's Brown Gallery, marvels at the boldness of the garment workers in dedicating themselves to an entertainment laced with clever social commentary.

The Fascinatin' Rhythms of George Gershwin: A Video Prelude invites the viewer to Sunday afternoon's main event, the reprise of The Fascinatin' Ryhthms of George Gershwin, produced in 2004 by KPAC's Kathy Couser and James Baker. Mark the calendar for Sunday, May 14, at 2 o'clock for an entertaining exploration of American popular song, with expert commentary by Broadway historian Aaron Gandy and Gershwin specialist Robert Kimball.

American Popular Song: Volume 4

The Fascinatin’ Rhythms of George Gershwin

 

  1. Introduction [12:47]

    1. An American in Paris (Gershwin, Nonesuch 79287 / Levine, Chicago SO, DG 431 625)

    2. I’ll Build a Stairway to Paradise (Bolcom, Nonesuch 79151)

    3. Fascinatin’ Rhythm (Fred Astaire, Verve 513 928)

    4. That Certain Feeling (Fitzgerald, Verve 2525)

    5. Of Thee I Sing Overture (Thomas, Buffalo Philharmonic, CBS 42240)

    6. Rhapsody in Blue (Levine, CSO, DG 431 625)

    7. Porgy and Bess Overture (Kunzel, Cincinnati Pops, Telarc 80445)

    8. “Music By Gershwin” Signature (Gershwin, Musicmasters 5062)

    9. Liza (Jolson, MCA )

 

  1. Biographical Sketch [14:37]

    1. Liza (Bolcom, Nonesuch 79151)

    2. Rialto Ripples (Bolcom, Nonesuch 79151)

    3. When You Want ‘Em, You Can’t Get ‘Em (Gershwin, Nonesuch 79287)

    4. Swanee (Jolson, Sony 57502)

    5. Somebody Loves Me (Kiri Te Kanawa, EMI 47454)

    6. Rhapsody in Blue (Levine, CSO, 431 625)

    7. Prelude No. 3 (Wild, Ivory Classics 70702)

    8. Oh, Lady Be Good (Astaire, Verve 521 658)

    9. I Got Rhythm (London Brass, Teldec 46444

 

  1. The Man I Love [6:07]

    1. The Man I Love (Gershwin, Musicmasters 5062 / Morris, Bolcom, Nonesuch 79151)

 

  1. High Gear: 1925-1934 [18:12]

    1. Girl Crazy Overture (John Mauceri et al, Nonesuch 79250)

    2. I Got Rhythm (Stern, St. Luke’s, Nonesuch 79361)

    3. Embraceable You (Te Kanawa, McGlinn, New Princess Theater Orchestra, EMI 47454)

    4. Embraceable You reprise (Mauceri, Nonesuch 79250)

    5. Bidin' My Time (John Mauceri et al, Nonesuch 79250)

    6. Someone to Watch Over Me (Upshaw, Stern, St. Luke’s, Nonesuch 79361)

    7. Of Thee I Sing Overture (Thomas, Buffalo Phil., CBS 42240)

    8. Of Thee I Sing (Fitzgerald, Verve 521 658)

    9. Who Cares? (O’Day, Verve 521 658)

 

  1. Porgy and Bess [20:19]

    1. Overture (Russell Garcia Orchestra, Verve 827 475)

    2. Summertime (Helen Merrill, Verve 513 928)

    3. Prayer (Houston Grand Opera, RCA 54680 / Miles Davis, CBS 65141)

    4. A Woman is a Sometime Thing (Bruce Hubbard, EMI 9928)

    5. It Ain’t Necessarily So (John Bubbles, RCA 63312)

    6. Bess, You is My Woman Now (Todd Duncan, Musicmasters 5062)

    7. My Man’s Gone Now (Ruby Elzy, Musicmasters 5062 / Leontyne Price, RCA 63312)

    8. Oh, Lawd, I’m On My Way (RCA 63312)

    9. Fascinatin’ Rhythm – tag (Louie Bellson, Verve 525 361

 

  1. Jim Balentine Segment [6:40]

    1. Walking the Dog (Kunzel, Cincinnati Pops, Telarc 80445)

    2. Love Is Here to Stay (Dearie, Verve 521 658)

 

  1. Hollywood / Gershwin’s Death [10:37]

    1. They All Laughed (Fitzgerald, Verve 519 804)

    2. Love Walked In (Te Kanawa, EMI 47454)

    3. Lullaby (Kunzel, Cincinnati Pops, Telarc 80445)

    4. They All Laughed (Shearing, Verve 525 361)    

 

Tags: 
KPAC
Art of American Popular Song
George Gershwin
Harold Rome
Pins and Needles

Related Content

The Art of Cole Porter: A Video Prelude

By May 7, 2017

The current reprise of "The Art of American Popular Song" on KPAC, KTXI, and online at TPR.ORG is presented as a parallel to the current exhibition at the McNay Art Museum's Brown Gallery - "Broadway: 100 Years of Musical Theatre." This "video prelude," in three parts, focuses on intersections of the radio series and the McNay exhibit. The three short videos, preludes to The Art of Cole Porter,  spotlight artwork by Joseph Urban, Don Jensen, Rouben TerArutunian, and Martin Pakledinaz, all hanging at the McNay's Brown Gallery through June 18.

KPAC's 'Art of Cole Porter' Meets Its Match at the McNay

By May 4, 2017
Gift of Robert L. B. Tobin TL1999.89 / The McNay

Remember the kid in elementary school, maybe junior high (I'm showing my age), who always sat in class drawing pictures? I recall those people and how I wondered what in the world they were going to do with their lives. Sure, I wished I could draw like they did, but I always knew that if I were to make anything of myself I needed to pay attention in class and do my assignments.

Irving Berlin on This Week's 'American Popular Song'

By Apr 27, 2017
Wikipedia.com

Has any songwriter written a more consistent body of love songs than Irving Berlin? These are plentiful on this week's Art of American Popular Song, along with Berlin's holiday anthems of "God Bless America," "White Christmas," and "Easter Parade." It's impossible to cite all of Berlin's songs, and to be truthful, they were not all exceptional. Nevertheless, of his over 1,200 songs, 25 rose to number one on the pop charts. He also completed scores to 17 Broadway musicals and revues.

 

The Art of Irving Berlin: The Prelude

By Apr 28, 2017
James Baker

The ongoing radio series, "The Art of American Popular Song," is now into week two, with "The Art of Irving Berlin." The series will continue over the weeks ahead, through June 11, with shows devoted to Cole Porter, George Gershwin, Richard Rodgers, Harold Arlen, and others.

Jerome Kern Kicks Off The Art of American Popular Song

By Apr 23, 2017
Gift of Robert L. B. Tobin TL1999.263.1 / McNay

Make a date with KPAC and KTXI for the next eight Sunday afternoons for The Art of American Popular Song, the reprise of a series produced over a decade ago for KPAC by co-writers and hosts Kathy Couser and James Baker. Each week the program will focus on one of the most important of the songwriters who produced, over a span of 50 years, what is affectionately known as The Great American Songbook.