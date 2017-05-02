Related Program: 
Here & Now

Fatal Police Shooting Of Texas Teenager Sparks Outrage

By editor 2 hours ago
Originally published on May 2, 2017 1:29 pm

A suburban Dallas police department has reversed its position on an officer-involved shooting of an African-American teenager after reviewing video of the incident.

Police shot and killed 15-year-old Jordan Edwards on Saturday night. The medical examiner’s office has ruled the death a homicide.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young hears the latest on the investigation from NPR’s Wade Goodwyn (@wadegoodwyn).

Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

Tags: 
police shooting

Related Content

Justice Department Will Track Police Killings And Use Of Force

By Oct 13, 2016

Promising information that is more standardized and complete than has previously been available, Attorney General Loretta Lynch says the Department of Justice will collect data on the police use of deadly force in the line of duty.