Fatal Police Shooting Of Texas Teenager Sparks Outrage

Originally published on May 2, 2017 1:29 pm
A suburban Dallas police department has reversed its position on an officer-involved shooting of an African-American teenager after reviewing video of the incident.
Police shot and killed 15-year-old Jordan Edwards on Saturday night. The medical examiner’s office has ruled the death a homicide.
Here & Now‘s Robin Young hears the latest on the investigation from NPR’s Wade Goodwyn (@wadegoodwyn).
