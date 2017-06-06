Felix Padron's Second Career At Second Saturday

The Second Saturday Art event in the Lone Star Arts District features a name many San Antonio Art lovers may know, a voice that has been on hiatus.

"The focus of the activity is art. Art, art, art," he says.

Padron, formerly head of the city's Department of Culture and Creative Development, is talking about the Second Saturday art event, which will feature plenty of new works several artists, including his own.

"I will be exhibiting at the Dock Space Gallery in the Lone Star Arts district for the first time," he says.

Padron is but one of many artists whose efforts and even work studios will be on full display.

"They open their spaces for people to come and interact and talk with the artists, and learn about what they're creating, what they're about, and to learn about their working habits, their living habits," he says.

The former Arts Administrator left about a year ago to do full time what had always come naturally: create art.

"I've always been a painter, a visual artist, even before coming to San Antonio when I practiced the craft in New York and LA," he says.

His muse for this exhibition revolves around his Cuban heritage, his experience with immigration, and world events.

"We're living in a world where we're seeing a number rituals are that I think are challenging the limits of liberty," Padron says.

The Lone Start Arts District is at Lone Star and South Flores, and the Second Saturday event opens at six and runs through ten o'clock.

"I just hope that people will come down, not only to enjoy my exhibit and my art, but also the other art of the artists that are going to be on Second Saturday," Padron says.

Find more on Second Saturday here.