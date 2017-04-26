Fiesta Downtown Parking

There are many ways to get to all the Fiesta events downtown. There’s VIA Park and Ride, and free rides for first-time Uber users…but what if you decide to risk driving and parking downtown? If you’re expecting to take advantage of free Downtown Tuesday parking Tuesday, you’re out of luck. John Jacks, director for Center City Development and Operations, explains."The Downtown Tuesday is really a program that was designed to encourage local residents who maybe don’t visit downtown too often to come downtown. We partner with businesses throughout downtown who offer specials or discounts at their facilities, primarily restaurants. Because it is during Fiesta, and there are so many other events going on and so many of our partners have their own events we suspend it during Fiesta."If you’re still determined to drive yourself to Fiesta, Jacks recommends a website that can help make Fiesta events easy to maneuver."The official Fiesta website, which is fiesta-sa.org, actually has a page called Plan Your Visit and it outlines very simply all the different options for transportation to get to the different events. And it has an interactive map that you can just click on the event you want to go to, it’ll show you the various ways to get there, either through Uber or Park and Ride. " Jacks says there are plenty of city parking facilities and private lots downtown, and there are B-Cycles at almost 60 locations downtown in case you park too far away from where you want to go. And parking meters are free after 6 p.m.