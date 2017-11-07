Filmmaker Calls For A New '(re)Formation'

A new film by an area filmmaker is guaranteed to raise some folks' hackles. That filmmaker is Shannon Ivey, and she has a bone to pick with many Christians.

"We have to get out of the four walls of the church and get out in the streets, where Jesus would've been, and we have to put our money where our mouth is," she said.

Ivey runs a nonprofit called Theatre For Change, and said she she just couldn't stay quiet about her beliefs.

"There's 2.5 churches for every one foster child in the Region 8 area, which encompasses San Antonio, and I just could not wrap my mind around that,” she said. “We're not doing our job. We're not doing what Christ called us to do, which is to take care of these kids, and to take care of the immigrant children. Take care of ‘the least of these.’ ”

She knows some churches have taken up the mantle of helping foster children, and do their part.

"But on the whole we're spending more money per capita on more buildings,” she said. “More media systems. I myself am the mother of two kids out of the Texas Foster System."

So, she has produced a film that in a sense, takes on her church.

“2017 marking the 500th anniversary of the Protestant Reformation, Ivey said it's time for another movement..

"Some of these kids have had 15 or 20 placements during their time in foster care,” she said. “And they're angry. You'd be angry too."

The film is an indictment of the Texas foster care system, and a call for a reformation. It debuts Friday night in Seguin.

“'(re)Formation' will premiere at Texas Lutheran University at the Studio Theater at 7:30 p.m. The tickets are free.”

For more information, visit Theatre For Change or call 830-372-6849.