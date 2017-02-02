First CAST Tech Information Session For Potential Students Thursday

Tonight marks the first CAST Tech High School information session for interested parents and students. The school is San Antonio Independent School District's collaboration with the tech sector aimed at teaching the next generation of applied science and tech workers and entrepreneurs.



SAISD officials said late last year that they were inundated with calls about the school ahead of opening applications on January 3rd. Half of the 150 freshman seats will be filled by SAISD students, the other half is open to the county. The sessions will be held for prospective students tonight, February 22nd and February 27th at 6:30 PM on the Fox Tech High School Campus downtown at 637 N. Main.



The application deadline is March 3rd.