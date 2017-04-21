First Weekend Of Fiesta Kicks Off

With Fiesta festivities now in full swing thousands of people across San Antonio are expected to attend dozens of events this weekend. Events that are part of the eleven day celebration also dubbed the Party with a Purpose all benefit non-profits. At Market Square during Fiesta De los Reyes, native San Antonian Michelle Rodriguez told us she feels like Fiesta is a time when San Antonio’s cultural identity is at its peak.

“We’re such a diverse community. We celebrate life, we celebrate our Mexican heritage. A majority of people in San Antonio are of Hispanic origin so we take that back and we take pride in where we came from and where our roots are from,” she said.

Diane Goldman is visiting with four friends from Missouri. They planned a trip to San Antonio without knowing about Fiesta. She says she’s impressed by the philanthropic mission of the different events.

“It’s overwhelming and I think it’s wonderful. I wish more cities would do that.” She added.

Some of the events this weekend are Oyster Bake at St. Mary’s University that begins at 5:00 tonight, also this evening is the crowning of El rey Feo at Main Plaza, Alamo Heights night at the University of the Incarnate Word, and Taste of New Orleans begins at the Sunken Garden Theater. Other events fill the weekend as well. You can find a full list at the Fiesta Commission’s website.