Former President George H.W. Bush Hospitalized in Houston

Syeda Hasan







Former President George H.W. Bush has been hospitalized. Bush was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital on Saturday, after suffering shortness of breath.

His spokesman, Jim McGrath, says the 41st president is responding well to treatment and should be able to go home soon.



.@GeorgeHWBush was taken to @MethodistHosp Sat. for shortness of breath, has responded very well to treatments. Hope to have him out soon. — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) January 18, 2017



Prior to falling ill, Bush confirmed he will not be attending Donald Trump’s inauguration on Friday. McGrath cited Bush’s advanced age and health as the reasons. At 92, Bush is the oldest living former president. He has a form of Parkinson’s Disease and uses a motorized scooter or wheelchair for mobility.

Bush, who lives in Houston, was hospitalized in Maine in 2015 after falling at his summer home in Kennebunkport and breaking a bone in his neck.

