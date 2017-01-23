FRONTERAS: How the Trump Administration Could Affect Texans

Border Landowners Wonder Where Wall Will Be Built

Businessman Donald Trump is now the 45th President of the United States. This week, Fronteras looks at how the Trump Administration could affect Texans and immigrants. A major Trump campaign promise – building a border wall. It’s still not clear yet where the wall will be built or if it will actually be a physical barrier along the entire border. Marfa Public Radio’s Travis Bubenik reports landowners there want to know if the wall will cut through their property.

Trump’s Plans For NAFTA Could Affect Texas

25 years ago, the North American Free Trade Agreement was signed in San Antonio, creating the largest free trade zone in the world - linking Canada, the U.S. and Mexico. President Trump wants to renegotiate or scrap NAFTA, to bring back U.S. jobs. Texas Public Radio’s Aaron Schrank reports on NAFTA’s track record and how policy changes could have a ripple effect across Texas industries.

Changes In Store For Texans Who Have Obamacare

Now to healthcare. While many Texans get healthcare through employers, the number of people who’ve signed up through the Affordable Care Act has grown. KERA’s Lauren Silverman looks at how the healthcare landscape could change for patients, employers and hospitals under President Trump.

Trump Vows To Cut Federal Funds To Sanctuary Cities

President Trump promises to cancel federal funding to so-called sanctuary cities that are welcoming to immigrants. KUT’s Audrey McGlinchy reports on how that could affect grants to non-profits.

Campaign Helps Young Immigrants Navigate DACA Under Trump

Another promise - revoke President Obama's Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, a program benefiting thousands of young immigrants. A west coast campaign is providing information on how to deal with DACA under Trump's administration. Jean Guerrero of KPBS reports.

