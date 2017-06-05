FRONTERAS: Immigrant Center Expansions, Foster Care Challenges, Health Care Translation

This week on Fronteras:

A nationwide expansion of immigrant detention centers is slated to begin in Texas.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi blasts anti-immigrant actions in Texas and Washington.

The importance of understanding language when it pertains to healthcare.

Deported veterans living in Mexico fight for a chance to get back to the U.S.

A report card on how the Texas legislature handled foster care this session through a family that has helped many children in need.

Texas Part Of Immigrant Detention Center Expansion

A new immigration detention center designated to be built in Conroe, Texas, is part of a nationwide expansion. In the southern region of Texas, immigration and customs agents have been busy. The detention of people suspected of being in the country illegally has soared, increasing over 60-percent in the first two-months of this year, compared to last year. That means a greater need for places to house the detainees. One, big new detention center is set for construction north of Houston….in Conroe. But at the same time, the Trump administration is relaxing over-sight for such facilities. Houston Public Media’s Allison Lee looked into this and found concern over the prospect of more detention facilities with less oversight.

Democrat Leader Nancy Pelosi Resists Anti-Immigrant Actions

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi criticized the Texas sanctuary cities bill as an act of cowardice when she came to Dallas this week to raise money for her party’s congressional candidates. KERA’s Christopher Connelly reports that before she rubbed elbows with donors, the long-time Democratic leader talked to her base…about healthcare, the economy and resisting President Trump’s agenda.

Future Uncertain For ACA Language Bridges That Help Save Lives

Despite uncertainty about the future of the Affordable Care Act, there are still new parts of the law going into effect. In fact, at the start of this year, a provision prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, national origin, sex, age or disability in certain health programs or activities formally kicked in. KUT’s Ashley Lopez reports in Texas, that has translated into a new standard for language-access programs across the state.

Deported U.S. Veterans Living In Mexico Ask To Be Remembered

On Memorial Day, a group of deported U.S. veterans living in Mexico also asked to be remembered. They served in the American military, some without legal status and were deported after their service. Now they’re looking for a chance to return to the U.S. Jean Guerrero of KPBS reports the veterans are meeting with seven members of Congress to discuss their situation.

Foster Care In Texas Faces Challenges

Parents and caregivers who are part of the Texas foster care system watched the legislative session closely. They hoped lawmakers would help shore up a system that has not always provided adequate care for neglected and abused children. This week Governor Greg Abbott signed several bills aimed at providing more money and resources for foster care. Texas Public Radio’s Louisa Jonas takes a look at the challenges that need to be addressed.

