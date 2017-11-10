FRONTERAS: Latino Discrimination Study; Six Word Immigration Stories; The King Of Nachos

This week on Fronteras:

A new study examines how Latinos feel the effects of racial discrimination. (0:00)

The same study shows Latinos born in the U.S. tend to see discrimination differently than those who migrated. (3:44)

A Dallas suburban school district is encouraging parents to learn English with their children. (8:22)

Telling stories of immigration in just six words. (13:50)

Selena gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. (17:03)

Remembering the man who made it possible for you to buy nachos at concession stands. (18:03)

Study Examines How Latinos Experience Political Discrimination

More than one in seven Latinos say they’ve been personally discriminated against when trying to vote or participate in the political process. That’s according to a new study by NPR, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. KUT’s Ashley Lopez reports from Austin. Lopez’s report originally aired November 1st on NPR’s Morning Edition.

Survey Shows Latinos Born In the U.S. Feel Discrimination More Than Immigrants

That same study also examined what happens when two people experience the same thing, and one person sees the experience as discrimination, the other does not. According to the NPR, Harvard, and Robert Wood Johnson Foundation survey, Latinos in the U.S. are more likely to say they’ve experienced racial discrimination than Latinos who’ve immigrated to this country. NPR’s Adrian Florido has the story. Florido’s report originally aired November 5th on NPR’s All Things Considered.

Parents Learn English With Their Children At Suburban Dallas School

A Dallas suburban school district is trying to make it easier for parents to learn English. It’s offering evening classes, taught by its own teachers, who created the curriculum. And as KERA’s Stella Chavez reports, the district’s encouraging the parents to bring their kids with them.

Telling Stories Of Immigration In Just Six Words

Every person who immigrates to the United States has a story, and Larry Smith has been asking people to share their stories in just six words. The newest of his Six Word Memoirs series is called Fresh Off The Boat, Stories of Immigration, Identity and Coming to America. He spoke recently about those extremely short stories with KUNM's Chris Boros.

Selena Honored On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Selena Quintanilla Perez, the “Queen of Tejano,” has been celebrated in many ways and now the iconic Texan finally has her name on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame. The honor comes 22 years after her death. Fellow Corpus Christi native Eva Longoria emceed the ceremony. Selena’s star is the 2,622nd to join the Hollywood landmark. Selena’s sister, Suzette Quintanilla Arriaga, spoke with Los Angeles radio station KDAY about the milestone.

Remembering ‘The King Of Nachos’

If you’ve ever gone to a high school football game, a mega sports arena, or a movie theater, you’ve probably had some of those salty, crispy, cheesy, spicy little paper dishes of nachos. The inventor of the concession nachos died on Sunday in San Antonio. Frank Liberto will forever be known as “The King of Nachos.”