On Fronteras: Mexico Counters Border Wall Expansion, Searching For Missing Migrants, Standing Rock

This week on Fronteras:

Mexican senators threaten to cancel dozens of treaties with the U.S. due to Trump’s election and his proposed border wall.

Searching for a missing migrants along the border.

Sexual assault evidence kits continue to sit without being tested in New Mexico.

West Texas pipeline protestors take inspiration from the success of the Standing Rock Sioux.

Checking in with Lindsay Diaz, who lost her suburban Dallas home in last year’s Christmas weekend tornado.

Mexico Proposes Legislation To Counter Border Wall Expansion

Mexico may slow the pace of cooperation with the U.S. on immigration and drugs if the incoming Trump administration substantially expands the current border wall. Mexican senators have proposed laws that could trigger the review—and possible cancellation—of dozens of treaties on key issues like trade, border security and water sharing due to the president-elect’s wall plan. Marfa Public Radio’s Lorne Matalon reports from Mexico City.

Threat Of Proposed Wall Intensifies Search For Missing Migrants

The existing border barriers already have consequences for those who try to cross into the U.S. KPBS reporter Jean Guerrero explores what could happen if the wall is expanded as she joins the search for one last missing migrant’s body.

Untested Sexual Assault Evidence In New Mexico Delays Arrests

Turning now to New Mexico which has one of the worst sexual assault rates in the nation. Thousands DNA evidence kits that could help identify repeat sexual offenders sit untested. Marisa Demarco of KUNM reports on what it takes for survivors to provide that evidence in the first place.

Activists Want To Repeat Standing Rock Success In West Texas

The protest led by the Standing Rock Sioux tribe against an oil pipeline in North Dakota is inspiring opponents of similar projects to keep fighting despite the odds. One such project is being built in West Texas by the same company that’s behind the Dakota Access Pipeline. Marfa Public Radio’s Travis Bubenik reports.

Mother Sees Little Progress Rebuilding Life After Tornado

Last year, a devastating tornado the day after Christmas killed 13 as it tore through Dallas suburbs. We told you then about Lindsay Diaz, whose underinsured duplex in Rowlett was severely damaged and what remained was mistakenly torn down. KERA’s Courtney Collins reports construction on the rebuild is just now getting started— nearly a year later.

Latinx Book Recommendations For 2016

Finally, if you're still looking for Christmas gifts, the website remezcla has listed its 15 must reads by Latin American and Latino authors for 2016. The number one pick, Umami by Laia Jufresa about a group of Mexico City neighbors who live in houses named after flavors - Sweet, Salty, Sour, Bitter - the novel tracks the loss and light in their lives. Something tornado survivor Lindsay Diaz no doubt can relate to. Click the book list to see all the recommended reads.