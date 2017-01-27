FRONTERAS: President Moves To Build Border Wall, Repeal Of Obamacare Raises Questions

This week on Fronteras:

· President Trump takes action to build his promised border wall. While there is some congressional opposition, those who patrol the border support it. We hear from both sides.

· Governor Abbott’s threat to remove a Texas Sheriff who won’t detain immigrants without a warrant rallies her supporters.

· Although repealing the Affordable Care Act is on the president’s agenda, there’s still time to sign up through January 31st.

The U.S. Supreme Court refuses to hear the case involving the Texas Voter I.D. Law.

President Trump Takes Action To Build Border Wall

President Donald Trump moved aggressively to tighten immigration this week, signing executive actions to jumpstart construction of a wall along the entire U.S.-Mexico border.

President Donald Trump: "Beginning today the United States of America gets back control of its borders, gets back its borders."

Border Congressman Sees Wall As A Waste Of Taxpayer Money

San Diego knows a lot about border fences. Maureen Cavanaugh of KPBS, talked with California congressman Scott Peters, a Democrat member of the congressional border caucus.

U.S. Border Patrol Union Says Wall Will Help Agents Do Their Jobs

The officers that patrol the border have a different view of the wall. The U.S. Border Patrol agents' union backed Donald Trump's candidacy. NPR’s Steve Inskeep talked with union leader Brandon Judd about the president's executive actions on NPR’s Morning Edition Thursday.

Governor Abbott Targets Travis County Sheriff On Immigration Policy

President Trump’s order against sanctuary cities affects Travis County. A week ago the sheriff there, Sally Hernandez, implemented a new immigration policy. Now Texas Governor Greg Abbott is threatening to remove Sheriff Hernandez from office. KUT’s Audrey McGlinchy reports.

Repeal Of Affordable Care Act Raises Sign Up Questions

With President Trump promising to repeal the Affordable Care Act, some people who need healthcare may not realize it’s still the law. Texas Public Radio’s Wendy Rigby reports people can still sign up through Tuesday January 31st.

U.S. Supreme Court Refuses Texas Voter I.D. Law Case

The U.S. Supreme Court will not hear the case involving the Texas Voter I.D. law. KUT’s Ashley Lopez reports that’s mostly because there are legal questions that are still unsettled.

