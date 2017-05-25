Funeral For San Antonio Firefighter Scott Deem Friday

The funeral for San Antonio firefighter Scott Deem is taking place Friday.

Traffic will be impacted by a Fire Apparatus processional that will begin at 9 a.m. from the Alamodome and travel north on Hwy 281 to Loop 1604.  That will be followed at 11 a.m. by the family processional.

Northbound Hwy 281 will be closed during this time and southbound traffic will be stopped while the processional passes.  It may also impact crossovers along Hwy 281.

The funeral begins at 1 p.m. at Community Bible Church on Loop 1604 at Gold Canyon.

Because of limited parking at CBC, overflow parking with shuttles is being made available at Cornerstone Church at Loop 1604 and Stone Oak Parkway.

SAFD

Fire That Killed Firefighter Scott Deem Under Investigation

By May 23, 2017
Louisa Jonas / Texas Public Radio

San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood says the fire that killed firefighter Scott Deem at a northwest strip mall last week was one of the worst fires in the history of the department.  Several hundred firefighters responded.  Fire investigators are still looking for the cause.

 

Chief Hood says investigators don’t yet know what caused the fatal fire. He says it’s too early to determine if any policies will need to be changed due to the fire and death of 31-year-old Scott Deem.