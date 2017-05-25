Funeral For San Antonio Firefighter Scott Deem Friday

The funeral for San Antonio firefighter Scott Deem is taking place Friday.

Traffic will be impacted by a Fire Apparatus processional that will begin at 9 a.m. from the Alamodome and travel north on Hwy 281 to Loop 1604. That will be followed at 11 a.m. by the family processional.

Northbound Hwy 281 will be closed during this time and southbound traffic will be stopped while the processional passes. It may also impact crossovers along Hwy 281.

The funeral begins at 1 p.m. at Community Bible Church on Loop 1604 at Gold Canyon.

Because of limited parking at CBC, overflow parking with shuttles is being made available at Cornerstone Church at Loop 1604 and Stone Oak Parkway.