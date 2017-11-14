Getting Around San Antonio Is Even More Challenging For People With Disabilities

Navigating public transportation, arranging for a ride share, or sometimes just getting down the sidewalk are daily situations that can be problematic for people with disabilities.

In a growing city like San Antonio, lack of reliable transportation options can limit a person's ability to take part in the community and live a productive life.

The local bus system's VIAtrans program provides pre-scheduled pickups and dropoffs for people with disabilities outside of fixed routes. What are other resources are available in the San Antonio area?

Are standards compliant with American Disabilities Act enough? How can private and public spaces change to improve transportation for people with disabilities?

