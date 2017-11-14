Related Program: 
Getting Around San Antonio Is Even More Challenging For People With Disabilities

Navigating public transportation, arranging for a ride share, or sometimes just getting down the sidewalk are daily situations that can be problematic for people with disabilities.

In a growing city like San Antonio, lack of reliable transportation options can limit a person's ability to take part in the community and live a productive life. 

The local bus system's VIAtrans program provides pre-scheduled pickups and dropoffs for people with disabilities outside of fixed routes. What are other resources are available in the San Antonio area?  

Are standards compliant with American Disabilities Act enough? How can private and public spaces change to improve transportation for people with disabilities?  

Guests: 

"The Source" is a live-call in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m.  Leave a voicemail with your questions and comments in advance by calling 210-615-8982. During the live show, call 210-614-8980, email thesource@tpr.org or tweet at @TPRSource.

*Audio from this show will be available by 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 15

disability
VIA Metropolitan Transit

What Do People With Disabilities Experience In The Workplace?

By Oct 16, 2017
Public Domain / Pixabay

Almost 18 percent of Americans with a disability were employed last year, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. Still, the unemployment rate for people with a disability is twice as high – at 10.5 percent – than those without a disability (4.6 percent).

For San Antonio Residents With Disabilities, Inclusion & Accessibility Are Key

By Aug 30, 2017
Public Domain

Inclusion is important for individuals with disabilities but often times, taking part in activities, community events, and employment opportunities requires overcoming extra hurdles. 

San Antonians With Disabilities Face Medical, Transportation, Inclusion Barriers

By Jul 18, 2017
Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0) / http://bit.ly/2vzmlZy

An estimated 14 percent of the San Antonio population lives with a disability, according to census data from 2011-2015

For Genetic Illness, A 'Cure' Can Be A Conundrum

By Jun 6, 2017
http://bit.ly/2pFHXUo

San Antonio resident Sheila Black and two of her children have a genetic illness called X-linked hypophosphatemia, or XLH.

In her opinion piece "Trying to Embrace a 'Cure'," recently published as part of the The New York Times' Disability series, Black writes: 