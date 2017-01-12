Google Fiber Installation Halted After Resident Complaints

Wednesday the city manager's office halted construction on Google Fiber, stemming from concerns over the placement of their infrastructure hubs in city parks and in residential lots.

Councilman Mike Gallagher got many complaints about the size and aesthetic of the hut in his district's Haskin Park. He faults a lack of communication by the city and Google with neighborhoods over what inconveniences were coming and what would be gained from the high-speed internet service.

Gallagher says the halt won't delay the project too long, "I don't think it will very long at all. The reason I say that is that city staff has done a lot of work examining properties. I think within a couple of monthsI think we're going to be back on schedule."

Only two of the networks 17 huts have been completed.