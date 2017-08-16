Gov. Abbott Slams House, Doesn't Rule Out Second Special Session

Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday put blame on the House — particularly Speaker Joe Straus — for the shortcomings of the special session and left the door open to calling another one.



"I’m disappointed that all 20 items that I put on the agenda did not receive the up-or-down vote that I wanted but more importantly that the constituents of these members deserved," Abbott said in a KTRH radio interview. "They had plenty of time to consider all of these items, and the voters of the state of Texas deserved to know where their legislators stood on these issues."



The comments came the morning after lawmakers closed out the special session without taking action on Abbott's No. 1 issue, property tax reform. Abbott ended up seeing legislation get sent to his desk that addressed half his agenda.



As the Senate prepared to adjourn Tuesday night, some senators said they wanted Abbott to call them back for another special session on property taxes. Asked about that possibility Wednesday, the governor said "all options are always on the table."



"There is a deep divide between the House and Senate on these important issues," Abbott said in the interview. "So I’m going to be making decisions later on about whether we call another special session, but in the meantime, what we must do is we need to all work to get more support for these priorities and to eliminate or try to dissolve the difference between the House and the Senate on these issues so we can get at a minimum an up-or-down vote on these issues or to pass it."



In the interview, Abbott contrasted the House with the Senate, which moved quickly to pass all but two items on his agenda. The lower chamber started the special session by "dilly-dallying," Abbott said, and focused on issues that had "nothing to do whatsoever" with his call.



Asked if he assigned blame to Straus, a San Antonio Republican, Abbott replied, "Well, of course."



Straus was very open in his opposition to at least one item on Abbott's call: a "bathroom bill" that would regulate which restrooms transgender Texans can use. Its failure during the regular session was one of the reasons Abbott called an overtime round. Just as during the regular session, the House never took a vote on a "bathroom bill" during the special session.



"The speaker made very clear that he opposed this bill and he would never allow a vote to be taken on it," Abbott said. "He told me that in the regular session. And he told me during the regular session that if this came up during the special session, he would not allow a vote on it, and there’s no evidence whatsoever that he’s going to change his mind on it, and that’s why elections matter."



A Straus spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.



