Governor Abbott Pushes Back Announcement On Special Session

By Patrick Svitek/Texas Tribune 1 minute ago
  • Gov. Greg Abbott signs a bill that cracks down on inappropriate student-teacher relationships on May 25, 2017.
    Gov. Greg Abbott signs a bill that cracks down on inappropriate student-teacher relationships on May 25, 2017.
    Bob Daemmrich for The Texas Tribune
Originally published on June 2, 2017 12:03 pm

Gov. Greg Abbott's announcement on whether he will call a special session is not expected to happen before next week.

On Monday, Abbott said he would share his verdict "later this week." On Friday, his office said he would not make the announcement Friday or over the weekend. 

Abbott is facing pressure to bring lawmakers back to Austin to deal with unresolved debates over property taxes and a "bathroom bill" that would regulate which restroom transgender Texans can use. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has been pushing for a special session to address those issues.

Asked Wednesday morning about a special session, Abbott said he was waiting for the budget to be certified and wanted to go through more bills on his desk. Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced Thursday evening he had certified the budget.

The Texas Tribune provided this story.

