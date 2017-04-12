H-E-B Is The Largest Privately Held Employer In Texas

With more than 100,000 employees in Texas and Mexico, H-E-B is now the largest privately held employer in Texas.

There are more than 90,000 partners in 332 stores across the state and more than 10,000 work in 56 stores throughout Mexico.

"This milestone represents our deep commitment to improving the lives of Texans and their families, and creating a work environment that brings the spirit of community to life every day while encouraging innovation, engagement and success,” said Craig Boyan, President and COO. “It takes great people to build a great company, and we look forward to providing even more Texans with meaningful career opportunities that bring new experiences, growth and lifelong connections at H-E-B.”

More than 24,000 jobs were created since the economic slowdown in 2008.

The company is now one of the largest privately held retailers in the nation.