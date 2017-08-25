Harvey-Related School Closures

  The following area schools have canceled classes today (Friday): 

  • Poth ISD
  • Victoria ISD
  • Runge ISD (closed Friday and Monday) 
  • New Frontiers Public Schools (closes at noon)
  • Cuero ISD
  • Falls City ISD
  • Floresville ISD (All Fri/Sat after-school activities are canceled)
  • Fort Sam Houston ISD (weekend extra-curricular activities canceled)
  • Gonzales ISD (early release Friday, closed Monday)
  • Karnes City ISD will not have school on Friday. 
  • Kenedy ISD (closed Friday & Monday)
  • La Vernia ISD (closed Friday, all sporting events canceled)
  • Lifegate Christian School in Seguin (early release at 12:30 p.m.)
  • New Braunfels ISD (Monday classes canceled)
  • Stockdale ISD
  • Three Rivers ISD
  • Yorktown ISD
  • KIPP Schools (early release)

 

  • The University of the Incarnate Word (weekend athletic events canceled)
  • UTSA campuses (to close at 5 p.m. Friday, weekend classes and events canceled/postponed). 
  • Alamo Colleges District locations, including all the colleges, all district offices and all off-site locations (will close at noon and will remain closed through the weekend)
  • Our Lady of the Lake University (meets online Saturday)
  • St. Mary's University (on-and-off campus events canceled Saturday & Sunday)