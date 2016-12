The healthcare sign up deadline for coverage in 2017 has been extended through the weekend.

Americans are legally required to have health insurance and open enrollment has been extended through Monday, December 19th.

The government extended the deadline for the Affordable Care Act citing an extraordinary number of consumers who are calling in to sign up or going online at www.HealthCare.gov.

The Obama administration predicts more than 11 million people will be covered by Obamacare in 2017.