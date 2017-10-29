Henry Cisneros On Puerto Rico Recovery Efforts

Extensive damage from Hurricanes Irma and Maria will cost billions of dollars to rebuild the Caribbean islands.

In Puerto Rico, about 75 percent of residents are still living without power over a month after the storms and initial steps to restore the U.S. territory's power grid has already been a subject of political concern.

Last week, President Trump signed an emergency aid bill totalling $36.5 billion. The funding will go towards relieving the federal flood insurance program and disaster accounts, plus a cash infusion to Puerto Rico.

On Oct. 3, a group of local organizations launched a fundraising campaign with a goal of $50,000 for recovery efforts in Puerto Rico, spearheaded by former San Antonio mayor Henry Cisneros.

What is Cisneros' personal relationship to Puerto Rico? What progress has been made towards the fundraising goal and how will the money be spent?

How can the community assist with hurricane relief after this year's series of natural disasters?

Guest: Henry Cisneros, former San Antonio mayor, former Secretary of U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development under the Clinton Administration, co-founder & chairman of investment management and development housing firm CityView, and Chairman of the Executive Committee and Principal of Siebert, Cisneros, Shank: a full-service investment banking and financial services minority-owned company in New York

This is a community conversation and we want to hear from you. Leave a voicemail with your questions and comments in advance by calling 210-615-8982. During the live show (12-1 p.m.), call 210-614-8980, email thesource@tpr.org or tweet at @TPRSource.

*Audio for this segment will be available by 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 30