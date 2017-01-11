Related Program: 
Here's What Craft Brewers Are Lobbying For This Legislative Session

  • The Texas Craft Brewers Guild wants lawmakers to take advantage of some untapped opportunities for Texas.
From Texas StandardThe 85th Texas legislative session started up Tuesday, and lobbyists pushing all types of agendas are flocking to the Capitol. Among them is Charles Vallhonrat, head of the Texas Craft Brewers Guild. Vallhonrat is hoping to sell lawmakers on the need to update rules on beer marketing to better compete with big-name brands like Bud Light and Miller Brewing Co.

He says it's easy to tell lawmakers about craft beer but it's difficult to explain the myriad of laws already on the books involved with beer in Texas. 

"The laws have been developed over many many years with many different influences,” he says. “Markets move forward and change and so keeping the laws up to date and reflective of the market is an ongoing challenge."

What you'll hear in this segment:

– How the craft beer business has changed in the past few years

– Does the growth of breweries in Texas reflect national growth?

– How lawmakers can make it easier for the craft brewing industry

– What craft beer has to do with tourism

