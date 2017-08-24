Is Houston Prepared For The Next Storm?

Originally published on August 24, 2017 2:50 pm
Flooding has been a consistent issue for the city of Houston. Since 2015, there have been nearly 20 flood-related deaths in the area. Flash flooding prompted nearly two dozen water rescues earlier this month and Tropical Storm Harvey is expected to cause even more flooding in the region before the week is over.
Experts are anticipating an “above-normal” hurricane season, but is Houston prepared? Allison Lee from Houston Public Media reports.
