How Assad Pushed Russia & U.S. Involvement In Syria

Syria is in the middle of a global power play between the United States and Russia.

The chain of events which led to U.S. military strikes this month was set off by Syrian President Bashaar al-Assad, first elected in 2000 and since backed by Russia. His government's choice to use force in response to mass protests that began in 2011 escalated to a deadly chemical attack on April 4.

David Lesch, author of "Syria: The Fall of the House of Assad," was well acquainted with the embattled president and explains how foreign interests continue to cross with conflict in the Middle East.

Guest: David Lesch, Ph.D., author and Ewing Halsell Distinguished Professor of History at Trinity University

