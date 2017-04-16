Related Program: 
How Assad Pushed Russian, U.S. Involvement In Syria

By Jan Ross Piedad 1 hour ago
Syria is in the middle of a global power play between the United States and Russia. 

The chain of events which led to U.S. military strikes this month was set off by Syrian President Bashaar al-Assad, first elected in 2000 and since backed by Russia. His government's choice to use force in response to mass protests that began in 2011 escalated to a deadly chemical attack on April 4.

David Lesch, author of "Syria: The Fall of the House of Assad," was well acquainted with the embattled president and explains how foreign interests continue to cross with conflict in the Middle East.

Guest: David Lesch, Ph.D., author and Ewing Halsell Distinguished Professor of History at Trinity University

