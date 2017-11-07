Related Program: 
The Source

How Can We Prepare For An Active Shooter Situation?

By 43 seconds ago
  • Lynda Gonzalez / KUT

Effective preparation and immediate response are key factors when dealing with the aftermath of an emergency or mass casualty.

Twenty-six people were killed in a mass shooting on Sunday at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas - located about 30 miles southeast of San Antonio. 

San Antonio and Bexar County emergency services and first responders were dispatched to the affected community this weekend to provide local officials with support in the aftermath of the worst mass shooting in Texas history.

Regardless of a manmade or natural emergency, Bexar and surrounding counties have a mutual aid agreement to help each other when needed. Who is involved and how are these efforts coordinated? 

What is law enforcement's strategy for incidents involving an active shooter? What should San Antonio area residents know and do to be prepared for this kind of large-scale emergency?

Guests:

Sutherland Springs

