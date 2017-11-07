How Can We Prepare For An Active Shooter Situation?

Effective preparation and immediate response are key factors when dealing with the aftermath of an emergency or mass casualty.

Twenty-six people were killed in a mass shooting on Sunday at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas - located about 30 miles southeast of San Antonio.

San Antonio and Bexar County emergency services and first responders were dispatched to the affected community this weekend to provide local officials with support in the aftermath of the worst mass shooting in Texas history.

Regardless of a manmade or natural emergency, Bexar and surrounding counties have a mutual aid agreement to help each other when needed. Who is involved and how are these efforts coordinated?

What is law enforcement's strategy for incidents involving an active shooter? What should San Antonio area residents know and do to be prepared for this kind of large-scale emergency?

Guests:

Aristides “Harry” Jimenez, deputy chief with the Bexar County Sheriff Office and lead trainer for Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (CRASE)

Ryan Searles, training & emergency specialist at Haven for Hope and independent active shooter trainer in San Antonio and surrounding areas

