How Harvey And The Move To End DACA Interrupted One Houston Student's College Plan

More than 1 million undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as children face an uncertain future. That’s after the Trump administration ended the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program that temporarily shielded young undocumented immigrants from deportation.

And for one student at Furr High School in Houston, the end of DACA came at the worst possible time: during Hurricane Harvey. Laura Isensee (@lauraisensee) from Houston Public Media reports.

