How Harvey And The Move To End DACA Interrupted One Houston Student's College Plan

  • Maritza, a senior at Furr High School in Houston Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, working in her college prep class, where students research and apply for college. Harvey flooded her home and delayed the start of school, causing her to miss a DACA application deadline. (Michael Stravato)
More than 1 million undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as children face an uncertain future. That’s after the Trump administration ended the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program that temporarily shielded young undocumented immigrants from deportation.

And for one student at Furr High School in Houston, the end of DACA came at the worst possible time: during Hurricane Harvey. Laura Isensee (@lauraisensee) from Houston Public Media reports.

