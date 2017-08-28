How Silicon Valley Is Shaping The News

News publishing used to be a big priority for the press. Now, many newsrooms let tech companies worry about that.

The increasing involvement of social media platforms in how news is distributed has led to more content filtering and control over which stories get traction in your newsfeed. It’s also changed the economic model and organizational structure in traditional newsrooms.

Are we ready for social media to become the “mainstream media”?

GUESTS

Taylor Owen, Professor of digital media and global affairs, University of British Columbia; senior fellow, Tow Center for Digital Journalism at Columbia University’s School of Journalism

For more, visit http://the1a.org.

© 2017 WAMU 88.5 – American University Radio.

