How Slack Has Changed The Workplace

The messaging app Slack describes itself as “team communication for the 21st century.” It lets people communicate online instantly in the office, individually or in teams. The company was valued at $3.8 billion in 2016 and says it has 5 million daily users.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson talks with Molly Fischer (@mollyhfischer), senior editor for The Cut at New York magazine, about how Slack has also brought a new kind of stress to the workplace.

