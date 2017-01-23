How Texas Could Be Front And Center Of Vaccine Controversy

By editor 31 minutes ago
Originally published on January 23, 2017 3:31 pm

In the past few months, there have been several outbreak of mumps in Texas — a handful of cases linked to a Halloween party in Dallas, other cases to a cheerleading contest in Arlington.

And while there have been fewer cases of measles last year, some experts predict the state could soon be at the center of the national debate over highly contagious diseases and vaccinations. Lauren Silverman (@lsilverwoman) from KERA in Dallas reports.

Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

Tags: 
vaccines

Related Content

Legislators Working To Make It More Difficult To Opt Out Of Vaccinations

By Dec 8, 2016
Wendy Rigby / Texas Public Radio

Lawmakers at the state capitol are filing bills that would make it more difficult for parents to opt-out of having to vaccinate their school-age children.