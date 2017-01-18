How Will City-Ordered Pause In Construction Impact Google Fiber?

San Antonio City Council members got a few more details today (Wednesday) about delays in constructing the building of a Google Fiber network.

The city paused construction after residents complained about the size of the 12-by-30 foot Google “huts,” that house the infrastructure for the project.

City staff members told the council they will need to find new locations on city property for 8 of the remaining 15 Google huts to be built.

Councilman Alan Warrick says his constituents are open to keeping the hut slated for 325 Gray street as is. It is currently a vacant lot.

Deputy City Manager Peter Zanoni says it will still be two to three weeks before the length of the construction delay is clear.

"The component pieces may look different. They may use more wireless. The hut sites, the hut size, the number of of locations, all that is under review and it could change when they come back to us in a couple of weeks," says Zanoni.

City staff members say Google estimates the project will be done in within 4-5 years of the start date, which was April of 2016.

Transportation and Capital Improvement staff say the first of three rings is substantially complete. You can see a street by street view of the first ring here.