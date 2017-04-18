Hulu Posts SA Jobs And Bexar County Authorizes Incentive Talks

Streaming Content Provider, Hulu, posted the first jobs they expect to come to San Antonio. There are eight jobs posted on the company's website ranging from Viewer Experience Advocate to Director of Viewer Experience Operations.

TPR broke the news last week that Hulu had selected San Antonio as the site of a massive expansion as the company prepares to launch live streaming TV channels.

Bexar County Commissioners voted Tuesday to allow their economic development staff to negotiate directly with Hulu about incentives to secure the company. The county' s opening offer includes $403,000 for 500 jobs and a direct property investment of $15 million.

Hulu Senior Vice President Ben Smith said at Commissioners Court Tuesday that they knew early on in their site vetting process that San Antonio would be a good fit.

"It was really clear as we got down to five that San Antonio was going to be the best place for Hulu. It's a city whose vibrancy, whose diversity matches both our company culture and the users of our product."

Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff said the company is growing its 12 million subscribers, and that the county would benefit from an expanding firm who treated its employees well.

"It's exciting to be a part of a growing firm, and one that 's creating a lot of excitement around the country."

San Antonio City Council vote on their incentives package on Thursday.