- Poth ISD
- Floresville ISD
- Victoria ISD
- Runge ISD (closed Friday and Monday)
- New Frontiers Public Schools (closes at noon)
- Cuero ISD
- Falls City ISD
- Fort Sam Houston ISD (weekend extra-curricular activities canceled)
- Gonzales ISD (early release Friday, closed Monday)
- Karnes City ISD will not have school on Friday.
- Kenedy ISD (closed Friday & Monday)
- La Vernia ISD (closed Friday, all sporting events canceled)
- Lifegate Christian School in Seguin (early release at 12:30 p.m.)
- New Braunfels ISD (Monday classes canceled)
- Stockdale ISD
- Three Rivers ISD
- Yorktown ISD
- KIPP Schools (early release)
- San Antonio ISD (canceling all Saturday school events)
- The University of the Incarnate Word (weekend athletic events canceled)
- UTSA campuses (to close at 5 p.m. Friday, weekend classes and events canceled/postponed).
- Alamo Colleges District locations, including all the colleges, all district offices and all off-site locations (will close at noon and will remain closed through the weekend)
- Our Lady of the Lake University (meets online Saturday)
- St. Mary's University (on-and-off campus events canceled Saturday & Sunday)
Hurricane Harvey Leads To School Closures In San Antonio Area
By Norma Martinez • 3 hours ago