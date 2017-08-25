Hurricane Harvey Leads To School Closures In San Antonio Area

By 3 hours ago

The following area schools have canceled classes on Friday:  

  • Poth ISD
  • Floresville ISD
  • Victoria ISD
  • Runge ISD (closed Friday and Monday) 
  • New Frontiers Public Schools (closes at noon)
  • Cuero ISD
  • Falls City ISD
  • Floresville ISD (All Fri/Sat after-school activities are canceled)
  • Fort Sam Houston ISD (weekend extra-curricular activities canceled)
  • Gonzales ISD (early release Friday, closed Monday)
  • Karnes City ISD will not have school on Friday. 
  • Kenedy ISD (closed Friday & Monday)
  • La Vernia ISD (closed Friday, all sporting events canceled)
  • Lifegate Christian School in Seguin (early release at 12:30 p.m.)
  • New Braunfels ISD (Monday classes canceled)
  • Stockdale ISD
  • Three Rivers ISD
  • Yorktown ISD
  • KIPP Schools (early release)
  • San Antonio ISD (canceling all Saturday school events)
  • The University of the Incarnate Word (weekend athletic events canceled)
  • UTSA campuses (to close at 5 p.m. Friday, weekend classes and events canceled/postponed). 
  • Alamo Colleges District locations, including all the colleges, all district offices and all off-site locations (will close at noon and will remain closed through the weekend)
  • Our Lady of the Lake University (meets online Saturday)
  • St. Mary's University (on-and-off campus events canceled Saturday & Sunday)
Tags: 
Harvey

Related Content

Mobile App & Resources Are 'Ready' To Help South Texans Prepare For Harvey

By Jan Ross Piedad 23 hours ago
ReadySouthTexasApp.com

The San Antonio Fire Department and the Office of Emergency Management are encouraging South Texas residents to stay up to date on Tropical Storm Harvey by downloading the "Ready South Texas" app.

It delivers flood advisories and warnings to any smart device and features instant access to evacuation maps, emergency shelters, and special services.

Texas Attorney General Warns Coastal Residents To Look Out For Illegal Price Gouging

By 18 hours ago
NOAA.gov

Volunteers from around Texas stand ready to lift a hand when Hurricane Harvey impacts the Texas coastline, but the Texas Attorney General's office says there are others eyeing your wallet.