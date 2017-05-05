Immigrant Soldier Citizenship Blocked; Native American Superheroes; Arbol de la Vida

This week on Fronteras:

· Immigrants serving in the U.S. military are no longer being fast tracked to citizenship.

· Gentrification threatens the homes of Latino and African American residents in a long standing Dallas neighborhood.

· Creating superheroes to fight issues in Native American communities.

· A massive Arbol de la Vida will showcase stories about San Antonio’s missions.

Defense Department Blocks Immigrant Soldiers Path To Citizenship

For the first time, the Department of Defense is blocking the path to citizenship for immigrants serving in the U.S. military. Serving your country in the armed services may be the ultimate display of citizen loyalty. But in America, you don’t actually have to be a citizen to enlist. Until recently, many immigrants found military service to be a faster track to citizenship. But now, the New York Times reports that process is experiencing serious delays.

To understand what the military offers those who serve, the Texas Standard’s David Brown talked with Margaret Stock, a retired Army reserve lieutenant colonel and lawyer representing former service men suing the government for breaking its path to citizenship promise.

West Dallas Gentrification Forcing Out Latinos And African Americans

Turning now to North Texas where a century ago, West Dallas was a poor, mostly white, unincorporated home for folks on the edge of society. Decades later, black families moved in— then Latinos. Poverty connects them but that’s starting to change. Glitzy apartments and tougher housing standards are forcing out hundreds of families. As KERA’s Courtney Collins reports, many of them have no place to go.

Publisher Makes Native American Superheroes Fly

In comics and graphic novels, Native American characters aren't usually very prominent. They're often sidekicks — or worse. But a new publisher, focused exclusively on Native culture, is changing that. Called Native Realities, the company just brought back the first all-Native superhero comic. KUNM’s Megan Kamerick reports.

Arbol

de la Vida Art Project Tells Mission

Stories

Public art is often something you may find on a street corner or in a park. But what makes it public? Some San Antonio citizens are finding out as they help plan a big piece of public art, an Arbol de la Vida, that will be installed on one of the city’s most historic sites.

Arbol de la Vida is expected to be dedicated in Spring 2018.