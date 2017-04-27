Irving Berlin on This Week's 'American Popular Song'

Has any songwriter written a more consistent body of love songs than Irving Berlin? These are plentiful on this week's Art of American Popular Song, along with Berlin's holiday anthems of "God Bless America," "White Christmas," and "Easter Parade." It's impossible to cite all of Berlin's songs, and to be truthful, they were not all exceptional. Nevertheless, of his over 1,200 songs, 25 rose to number one on the pop charts. He also completed scores to 17 Broadway musicals and revues.

All of this success made Irving Berlin a wealthy man. It also made him highly protective of his creative rights. Just ask film producer George Kaufman and his daughter Ann Kaufman Schneider. He was steadfast to the end in prohibiting their use of his song, Always. Why? You'll have to listen to the show to get the story, so well told by Ann Kaufman Schneider. But there was also a very generous side to Berlin. In 1940, he assigned all royalties from "God Bless America" to the God Bless America Fund. Ever since, this fund has been a generous contributor to the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts. It's a gift that will continue to give for the foreseeable future.

In addition to Ann Kaufman Schneider's story of the exception to “I'll be loving you, Always,” there is a charming story by Kitty Carlisle Hart about a certain telephone call made by Ellin Mackay, later to be Ellin Berlin, to Irving. Miss Carlisle Hart also tells another story, not part of the original airing of The Art of Irving Berlin, which speaks to her ability to charm the at times irascible Irving Berlin.

A little known side of Irving Berlin is revealed in the revue "As Thousands Cheer." Not only did the show speak to the almost constant harassment of Irving and Ellin Berlin by the paparazzi of the day, but it also showed a social conscience not often apparent in Berlin's songs. "Supper Time" speaks to the issue of racism in America in one of Berlin's most powerful songs.

"The Art of American Popular Song," originally a series of seven shows focused upon the Great American Songbook, is being re-broadcast weekly through June 11 in parallel with the current show at the McNay's Brown Gallery, "Broadway: 100 Years of Musical Theatre." Thus, each of the original shows (this week's is The Art of Irving Berlin) is being presented with a brief “prelude” which seeks intersections of the McNay's exhibition and the radio series The Art of American Popular Song. This gives an opportunity for Jody Blake, curator of The Tobin Collection of Theatre Art, to point out other instances of social commentary, sometimes even social protest, in the world of musical theater. This week, she considers Fiorello, a musical represented in the McNay show by several costume and scene designs by Jean and William Eckart. There are other instances of social and political commentary in the show, including Oliver Smith's scene designs for "West Side Story," and Sointu Syrjala's designs for Harold Rome's "Pins and Needles."

"The Art of American Popular Song" continues on KPAC and KTXI every Sunday afternoon at 2:00 through June 11. Broadway: 100 Years of Musical Theatre will hang at the McNay through mid-June.