Japanese Rock Star Yoshiki Goes Classical At Carnegie Hall

By editor 9 minutes ago
  • Musician Yoshiki. (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
The composer, pianist and drummer Yoshiki (@YoshikiOfficial) is the founder of X Japan, one of Japan’s biggest rock groups.

But he also has a longtime love of classical music: he started playing piano when he was 4 years old, and has released several classical albums produced by the late George Martin.

Yoshiki, who is set to perform at Carnegie Hall with the Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra, joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to talk about his life in music.

Here’s a trailer for the documentary “We Are X”:

[Youtube]

