From The JFK Files: Russian Leader Suspected Dallas Police Of Involvement In The President’s Death

By Michael Marks 13 hours ago
  • U.S. President John F. Kennedy meets Russian leader Nikita Khrushchev.
    U.S. President John F. Kennedy meets Russian leader Nikita Khrushchev.
    nara.gov/Public domain
Originally published on October 27, 2017 2:44 pm

From Texas Standard.

The federal government released some 2,800 documents related to the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy on Thursday. A team at the Dallas Morning News has been poring over the much-anticipated trove since their release.

Enterprise reporter David Tarrant, who leads the team, says the task of digging through the files kept reporters up late.

“It’s fun. It’s a little bit like somebody is playing 52 card pickup with official government documents,” Tarrant says.

Highlights uncovered so far include:

–Memos from FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover, wondering why Dallas police didn’t give Oswald more protection on the day he was killed.

–A CIA agent reported a conversation in which Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev speculated about whether Dallas police could have been involved in Kennedy’s murder. The Russian leader surmised that the American right-wing was behind the conspiracy, with the cooperation of the local police.

Reporters are still looking for information about Kennedy assassin Lee Harvey Oswald’s trip to Mexico City a month before Kennedy’s death. Tarrant says those details may be included in documents the Trump administration held back from yesterday’s release.

Written by Shelly Brisbin.

