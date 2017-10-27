From The JFK Files: Russian Leader Suspected Dallas Police Of Involvement In The President’s Death

From Texas Standard.

The federal government released some 2,800 documents related to the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy on Thursday. A team at the Dallas Morning News has been poring over the much-anticipated trove since their release.

Enterprise reporter David Tarrant, who leads the team, says the task of digging through the files kept reporters up late.

“It’s fun. It’s a little bit like somebody is playing 52 card pickup with official government documents,” Tarrant says.

Highlights uncovered so far include:

–Memos from FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover, wondering why Dallas police didn’t give Oswald more protection on the day he was killed.

–A CIA agent reported a conversation in which Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev speculated about whether Dallas police could have been involved in Kennedy’s murder. The Russian leader surmised that the American right-wing was behind the conspiracy, with the cooperation of the local police.

Reporters are still looking for information about Kennedy assassin Lee Harvey Oswald’s trip to Mexico City a month before Kennedy’s death. Tarrant says those details may be included in documents the Trump administration held back from yesterday’s release.

Written by Shelly Brisbin.

