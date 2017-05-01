Joaquin Castro Says He Will Not Run For U.S. Senate

San Antonio Democratic Congressman Joaquin Castro has announced he WILL NOT be running for the U.S. Senate, challenging Republican Senator Ted Cruz in 2018.

In a written statement issued Monday afternoon, Castro said “I’ve kept my pledge to fight for hard-working Texans, and I’ll keep doing that.

However, with the threats posed by Russia and North Korea, coupled with the reckless behavior of this Administration and their failure to invest in economic opportunity for the American people, at this time I believe I can best continue that work by focusing on my duties in the House Foreign Affairs and Intelligence Committees.”

Democratic Congressman Beto O'Rourke of El Paso announced last month that he will be running against Cruz in 2018.