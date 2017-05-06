Join TPR Tonight For Live Election Coverage, On The Air And Online

At 7:00 pm the polls close and the results for early voting will be announced almost immediately. The early vote will likely comprise more than half of the overall number of ballots cast and will give an indication of how important elections may be decided.

Among the most closely watched elections are those for for San Antonio mayor, city council, and an $850 million bond program, the largest in San Antonio's history.

The Alamo Community College District is asking voters to support a $450 million bond for new and improved facilities.

Many area communities are also electing local representatives, and voting on their own local issues.

