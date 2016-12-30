Judge Rules In Favor Of Outgoing Sheriff In Dispute With Her Successor

A Bexar County judge this afternoon ruled in favor of outgoing Sheriff Susan Pamerleau who was challenging a restraining order obtained by Sheriff-Elect Javier Salazar.

Salazar- who takes office Sunday - claimed Pamerleau is making personnel changes in her final days on the job to protect positions of some county employees who supported her.

Pamerleau and her attorney argued the personnel changes were legal and that she followed state statutes and county policies.

“We followed the law,” Pamerleau said. “We followed sheriff civil service rules. We followed the provisions of the collective bargaining agreement which were validated again when the union approved and Commissioners Court approved the most recent contract just last week.”

Salazar said respects the judge's ruling but he plans to make his own employment changes when he takes office.