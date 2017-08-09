Related Program: 
Just How Resilient Is The Nation's Electrical Grid?

    Researchers are trying to determine weaknesses in the electrical grid.
    Oran Viriyincy/Flickr (CC BY-SA 2.0)
From Texas Standard:

The nation's electrical grid is an interconnected system that powers homes and businesses across the country. But a recent report by the National Academy of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine indicates the grid is vulnerable and more needs to be done to protect the system from the growing threat of blackouts.

Mladen Kezunovic is the director of Texas A&M's Smart Grid Center. He and his team of researchers have been collecting data on specific vulnerabilities in the grid.

