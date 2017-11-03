KPAC Celebrates 35 Years

On November 7, 1982, classical station KPAC began broadcasting at 90.9 FM. The first piece played on the air was Johann Sebastian Bach’s “Brandenburg Concerto No. 3.” Later in the 1980s, the merger of the

Classical Broadcasting Society and San Antonio Community Radio led to KSTX 89.1 FM, and the creation of Texas Public Radio. Five more stations followed, bringing NPR programming and music to listeners all over central Texas. Today, more than 80,000 people tune in to KPAC 88.3 each week to enjoy the greatest music of all time.

On Tuesday, November 7 we’ll celebrate with a live broadcast and open house at the studios of KPAC. You’re invited to join us at 8401 Datapoint Drive, Suite 800, any time from 10am-2pm for light refreshments (and cupcakes!) as TPR’s Nathan Cone, Kathy Couser, James Baker and Deirdre Saravia each take a turn at the microphone for an hour of their favorite classical selections. Meet the hosts, and spend some time with your fellow KPAC supporters.

You can read a little more about the history of KPAC in the linked article below, written during the 30th anniversary of KPAC.