Labor Day Weekend Special Highlights San Antonio Sounds

This weekend, enjoy a special program on Texas Public Radio celebrating the many sounds that make up the sounds of San Antonio. Hosted by Nick Spitzer, this special edition of the public radio program "American Routes" focuses on the music of the River City.

The music of South Texas is historically a mix of Mexican, German, Anglo and African American cultures, among others. Home to the Texas Conjunto Festival and the International Accordion Festival, San Antonio is best known for Tex-Mex or Téjano music played by squeeze box masters like Flaco Jiménez, Narciso Martinez and Mingo Saldivar among many. On the program, we’ll speak with Flaco, who in collaborations with Doug Sahm, Ry Cooder, and Los Super Seven, has carried the music worldwide.

"Chicano brown-eyed soul" performers like Sunny and the Sunliners and other groups describe music that connected New Orleans and Louisiana Swamp Pop with San Antonio and East Los Angeles.

We'll also talk with Vox organ legend Augie Meyers who worked in the high hippie era with Doug Sahm as part of the Sir Douglas Quintet and later in the Texas Tornadoes. The conversation comes full circle with Max Baca, the leader and bajo sexto player of Los Texmaniacs who was influenced by both Flaco and Doug Sahm The Grammy-winning family band sticks with tradition, but finds ways to include country, blues and rock . Plus music from Sam the Sham, Bob Wills and the Texas Playboys, Freddie Fender and Willie Nelson. Vamos!

"San Antonio Sounds" airs at 6 p.m. on Saturday, September 2 on Texas Public Radio's KSTX 89.1 FM.

PLAYLIST:

Open Bed: Viva Seguin Flaco Jimenez

Arriba El Norte: 14 Exitos , San Antonio Music Publishers Open Bed: Sidewinder Parts I and II Sunny and the SunlinersSmile Now, Cry Later, Big Crown Records Ay te dejo en San Antonio Flaco Jimenez Ay te dejo en San Antonio y Mas, Arhoolie Records Wooly Bully Sam the Sham and the Pharaohs Pharaohization! Sam the Sham and the Pharaohs, Rhino Ooh Poo Pah Doo The Sisters with Ersi ArvisuOoh Poo Pah Doo, MinitPapa Ain't Salty T-Bone Walker The Very Best of T-Bone Walker, Rhino Ya Me Voy (Ain't That A Shame) Freddie Fender Freddie Fender-- "Canciones de Mi Barrio", Ideal/ArhoolieInstrumental: Chinches Bravas Sunny and the SunlinersThis is My Band, Big Crown Records

SEGMENT: Flaco Jimenez

He'll Have to Go Ry Cooder and Flaco Jimenez Chicken Skin Music, Warner/Reprise Got You On My Mind Sunny and the SunlinersTalk to Me , Key Lock Records Instrumental: Soul Pride Sunny and the SunlinersThe Missing Link, Big Crown Records

SEGMENT: Brown-Eyed Soul, with members of Sunny and the Sunliners

Let's Dance Chris MontezThe Hits, Smith and Co. Lonely Blue Nights Rosie and the Originals Golden Doo Wop Vol. 6, Cherished Records Corina Corina Freddie Fender Tejano Roots: Raices Tejanes, ArhoolieClosing Bed: Norma la de Guadaljara Sunny and the SunlinersThis is My Band, Big Crown Records Open Bed: She's About a Mover Sir Douglas Quintet The Prime of Sir Douglas Quintet, Crazy Cajun Open Bed: Marina Los TexmaniacsBorders y Bailes, Smithsonian Folkways Mendocino Doug SahmMendocino, Smash Nuevo Laredo Sir Douglas Quintet Together After Five, Smash

SEGMENT: Augie Meyers

Is Anybody Going to San Antone Doug SahmDoug Sahm and Band, Atlantic Blues Stay Away from Me Doug Sahm and Band Doug Sahm and Band, Atlantic Instrumental: Viva Seguin Los TexmaniacsTexas Towns and Tex-Mex Sounds, Smithsonian Folkways

SEGMENT: Max Baca

Instrumental: El Paso/San Antonio Rose Los TexmaniacsTexas Towns and Tex-Mex Sounds, Smithsonian Folkways San Antonio Rose Bob Wills and the Texas Playboys/ Tommy Duncan San Antonio Rose and Other Hits , Columbia Faded Love Willie Nelson and Ray Price San Antonio Rose, Columbia Before the Next Teardrop Falls Freddie Fender The Best of Freddie Fender, MCA Wasted Days and Wasted Nights Sir Douglas Quintet The Return of Doug Saldaña, Phillips Home in San Antone Buddy Emmons, with Johnny Bush Guitar Player Presents: Country, Vol. 2, Rhino Closing Bed: The Eyes of Texas/Deep in the Heart of Texas Los Texmaniacs

Texas Towns and Tex-Mex Sounds, Smithsonian Folkways