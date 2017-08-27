At Least One Person Killed As 'Catastrophic' Floods Inundate Houston

At least one person was killed as the Houston area was inundated by torrential rain and flooding early Sunday while Tropical Storm Harvey moved slowly across Texas.

One woman died in west Houston late on Saturday after getting caught in flood waters.

She "appeared to have gotten out of her vehicle in high water, though authorities had not confirmed a cause of death," The Associated Press reports. A nearby resident "spotted the woman's body floating down the street," ABC13 reported.

By early Sunday morning, rescue officials were stretched thin. At 4:43 a.m. CST, the city of Houston tweeted, "911 services at capacity. If you can shelter in place so."

More than 1,000 people were rescued overnight, according to Jeff Lindner with Harris County's Flood Control District who spoke to CNN. Local officials pleaded with residents to stay home and off roadways. But for some, home was no longer a safe place.

Emergency management officials requested "that people escaping flood waters as a last resort do not stay in the attic. If the highest floor of your home becomes dangerous ... get on the roof. Call 911 for help and stay on the line until answered."

Chief Art Acevedo of the Houston Police Department asked people to not go into the attic "unless you have an ax or means to break through onto your roof."

The U.S. Coast Guard said it has gotten more than 300 requests for urban search and rescue in the Houston area, according to The Associated Press.

The National Weather Service called it "a catastrophic and life-threatening flash flooding event."

A flash flood emergency was in effect Sunday for most of Southeastern Texas.

Rainfall totaled more than 10 inches at the Houston Intercontinental Airport by early Sunday. And forecasters were calling for an additional 15 to 25 inches of rain across the middle and upper Texas coast, with isolated storm totals of up to 40 inches though Thursday.

The NWS also said tornadoes had been occurring across Southeast Texas over the past day or so and will continue over the next several days.

Houston's Metro said it was suspending all bus and rail service, and Houston's Hobby Airport said it was closing its arrivals section "due to high water." The city's fire department tweeted: "Please don't Travel - seeing multiple vehicles flooded."

People shared what they said were images of flooding in the city on Twitter:

Harvey Across Texas

In the small coastal city of Rockport, Texas, where Harvey made landfall as a Hurricane Friday night, a local county judge said one person has died as a result of the storm. The judge also said that the number of injured had risen to about 12 to 14 people.

President Trump tweeted Sunday, "Great coordination between agencies at all levels of government. Continuing rains and flash floods are being dealt with. Thousands rescued." In another tweet he said, "I will be going to Texas as soon as that trip can be made without causing disruption."

