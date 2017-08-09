Legionnaires' Disease Outbreak Under Investigation at Brooke Army Medical Center

By 21 minutes ago
  • Illustration of Legionella pneumophila, the bacterium that causes the majority of Legionnaires’ disease cases and outbreaks.
    Illustration of Legionella pneumophila, the bacterium that causes the majority of Legionnaires’ disease cases and outbreaks.
    Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

The Commander of Brooke Army Medical Center confirmed two employees have been diagnosed and treated for Legionnaires' disease in the last two months.

 

The 200 people who work in the building adjacent to the hospital have been moved as a precaution.

 

Brigadier General Jeff Johnson says they have not pinpointed the source of the infectious bacteria yet, but BAMC is using CDC guidelines for investigation and cleaning of the workspace.

Brigadier General Jeff Johnson, Commander of Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, briefs the media earlier this year about a slowdown in elective surgeries.
Credit Wendy Rigby / Texas Public Radio

  

 

 

"By the Centers for Disease Control definition, having two cases of Legionella bacteria in the same year in a small area is considered a cluster or an outbreak," Johnson said.

BAMC will be contacting all of the clients who came into that building over the last 60 days to see if anyone is experiencing the pneumonia-like symptoms the disease creates.

 

A third employee is also awaiting results on a Legionnaires' test.

Tags: 
Bioscience-Medicine
Brooke Army Medical Center

Related Content

Opioid Task Force Takes On Addiction In Bexar County

By 23 hours ago
Maryland Department of Health

President Donald Trump’s Commission on Combating Drug Addiction and the Opioid Crisis is urging him to declare the nation’s opioid epidemic a national emergency. Tuesday, Trump was briefed on the drug problem that’s killing a hundred Americans every day. Meanwhile, a new city-county Opioid Task Force met for the first time in San Antonio.

Texas Medical Association Presses Legislature To Fund The Texas Medical Board

By Wendy Rigby Aug 7, 2017
Texas Medical Association

The Texas Medical Association is putting out a dire warning. That advocacy group says if the state legislature fails to pass a Sunset continuation bill for the Texas Medical Board, it will create a crisis.

Polytrauma Rehab Helps Service Members And Veterans Heal in San Antonio

By Aug 8, 2017
Wendy Rigby / Texas Public Radio

Treating American service members hurt in the Iraq and Afghanistan conflicts created a new military emphasis on polytrauma -- a medical term meaning more than one serious injury. The complex wounds of war also created a need for a new model of care that today is helping veterans and active duty military heal.

TPR Lifeline: Texas Website Devoted To Infectious Diseases

By Aug 6, 2017
Texas Infectious Disease Readiness

August is part of peak mosquito season here in Texas. Those pesky insects do a lot more than just create itchy bumps. They carry some serious diseases. Now, Texans have a website created just for them to keep up with news about emerging health threats. In today’s TPR Lifeline, Bioscience-Medicine reporter Wendy Rigby talks with infectious disease specialist Jan Patterson, MD, of UT Health San Antonio.

San Antonio Study Shows Drowning Victims' Brains Are Largely Intact

By Aug 1, 2017
UT Health San Antonio Research Imaging Center

Each year in the U.S., as many as 3,000 children drown in water.  About two-thirds of them are resuscitated, but the brain damage is usually devastating.