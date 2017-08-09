Legionnaires' Disease Outbreak Under Investigation at Brooke Army Medical Center

The Commander of Brooke Army Medical Center confirmed two employees have been diagnosed and treated for Legionnaires' disease in the last two months.

The 200 people who work in the building adjacent to the hospital have been moved as a precaution.

Brigadier General Jeff Johnson says they have not pinpointed the source of the infectious bacteria yet, but BAMC is using CDC guidelines for investigation and cleaning of the workspace.

"By the Centers for Disease Control definition, having two cases of Legionella bacteria in the same year in a small area is considered a cluster or an outbreak," Johnson said.

BAMC will be contacting all of the clients who came into that building over the last 60 days to see if anyone is experiencing the pneumonia-like symptoms the disease creates.

A third employee is also awaiting results on a Legionnaires' test.