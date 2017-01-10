Lieutenant Governor Outlines His Legislative Priorities

The 85th Texas Legislature kicks off at the Capitol today. Lawmakers have already filed more than 1,300 bills for the session.

What are some of the top priorities for Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick in the State Senate?

“Some of the big ones include tax reform, particularly slowing the growth of property taxes, that’s popular with homeowners but not so much with local governments that get the largest part of their revenue from property taxes. He’s talking about new abortion restrictions, tightening immigration enforcement, promoting school choice," Patrick said.

Schneider says House Speaker Joe Straus has put more emphasis on issues like getting additional funding for foster care and child protective services.